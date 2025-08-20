Jamaat leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul at hospital

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders on Wednesday visited Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the United Hospital in the city.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer and former lawmaker Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Advocate Moazzem Hossain Helal visited the hospital to see Mirza Fakhrul, who is now undergoing treatment there.

They inquired about Mirza Fakhrul's health and treatment and wished him a speedy recovery.

During the visit, leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka city North unit were also present.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to United Hospital in the early hours on Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital after falling sick at his Gulshan residence around 12:01am, BNP Standing Committee member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain told BSS.

He said the condition of the BNP Secretary General is now stable but he is under close observation of doctors.

Zahid added that Mirza Fakhrul is receiving treatment under cardiologist Professor Mominuzzaman.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, Fakhrul returned to Dhaka from Bangkok after undergoing eye treatment.