Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jamaat leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul at hospital

Alamgir was admitted to United Hospital early Wednesday after falling ill at his home 

File image: Mirza Fakhrul islam, on 3rd August at a rally organized by the BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, in Dhaka’s Shahbagh, marking the anniversary of the July mass uprising. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 06:18 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders on Wednesday visited Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the United Hospital in the city.

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer and former lawmaker Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Advocate Moazzem Hossain Helal visited the hospital to see Mirza Fakhrul, who is now undergoing treatment there.

They inquired about Mirza Fakhrul's health and treatment and wished him a speedy recovery.

During the visit, leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka city North unit were also present.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to United Hospital in the early hours on Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital after falling sick at his Gulshan residence around 12:01am, BNP Standing Committee member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain told BSS.

He said the condition of the BNP Secretary General is now stable but he is under close observation of doctors.

Zahid added that Mirza Fakhrul is receiving treatment under cardiologist Professor Mominuzzaman.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, Fakhrul returned to Dhaka from Bangkok after undergoing eye treatment.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiBNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Read More

Jamaat holds emergency executive council meeting

Political leaders in Bagerhat protest for retention of 4 Parliamentary seats

Dr Taher condemns announcement of election date without reforms

Political parties give mixed reactions to proposal to amend RPO

Dr Taher: Jamaat-e-Islami demands free and fair election

Taher: Jamaat ameer recovering well after surgery

Latest News

Sada Pathor looting: Probe body submits report

Sculpting a legacy: Remembering Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan

JU administration seeks army deployment for Jucsu polls, bans gatherings

US to assess ‘anti-Americanism’ in immigration decisions

SC stays bail of SI Sazzad in murder case during July uprising

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x