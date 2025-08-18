Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP asks rank and file to speed up new membership drive

The party began its membership drive on May 15, aiming to enrol over one crore new members

This image shows a sheaf of paddy, the electoral symbol of BNP. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM

BNP, on Sunday, instructed its leaders and activists to accelerate the party’s ongoing new membership drive.

The special directive was issued at a meeting held at the party’s Nayapaltan central office to review the progress of the new membership registration and renewal program, said a press release.

The release said the meeting, presided over by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP’s senior joint secretary general and convener of the new membership drive, asked the teams responsible for the program to speed up their work and strengthen the drive.

M Rashiduzzaman Millat, BNP’s treasurer and member secretary of the membership collection and renewal program; Taiful Islam Tipu, Muhammad Munir Hossain, assistant office secretaries; Habibur Rashid Habib, Hasan Mamun, Kazi Rafique, Bazlur Rashid Chowdhury Abed, Omar Faruque Shafin, Akramul Hasan Mintu, Kazi Rawnakul Islam Srabon, Tariqul Alam Tenzing, National Executive Committee members and the team leaders and members are overseeing the new membership registration and renewal in the districts.

The party launched the membership collection and renewal drive on May 15, aiming to enroll more than one crore new members.

It also formed sub-committees and teams to make the drive successful in Bangladesh’s changed political context.

Topics:

BNPRuhul Kabir Rizvi
Read More

Anee: No alternative to elected govt to restore normal political atmosphere

Nazrul: BNP sees no law and order problem ahead of election

Tarique urges people to unite for democracy, fair election

Khaleda Zia: From housewife to Bangladesh’s first female prime minister

Salahuddin: Those who boycott election will be minus from national politics

February polls deadline must not be crossed, says BNP leader

Latest News

Mahidul to lead Bangladesh A in Australia

Mahfuj Alam: 'Notun Kuri' will help flourish young talents

Brazilian keeper Fabio equals Shilton record for most games played

Arsenal battle to beat Man Utd, world champions Chelsea held by Palace

'Navigating transformations to ensure business sustainability'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x