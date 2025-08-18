BNP asks rank and file to speed up new membership drive

BNP, on Sunday, instructed its leaders and activists to accelerate the party’s ongoing new membership drive.

The special directive was issued at a meeting held at the party’s Nayapaltan central office to review the progress of the new membership registration and renewal program, said a press release.

The release said the meeting, presided over by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP’s senior joint secretary general and convener of the new membership drive, asked the teams responsible for the program to speed up their work and strengthen the drive.

M Rashiduzzaman Millat, BNP’s treasurer and member secretary of the membership collection and renewal program; Taiful Islam Tipu, Muhammad Munir Hossain, assistant office secretaries; Habibur Rashid Habib, Hasan Mamun, Kazi Rafique, Bazlur Rashid Chowdhury Abed, Omar Faruque Shafin, Akramul Hasan Mintu, Kazi Rawnakul Islam Srabon, Tariqul Alam Tenzing, National Executive Committee members and the team leaders and members are overseeing the new membership registration and renewal in the districts.

The party launched the membership collection and renewal drive on May 15, aiming to enroll more than one crore new members.

It also formed sub-committees and teams to make the drive successful in Bangladesh’s changed political context.