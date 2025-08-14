Friday, August 15, 2025

BDSC demands relocation of women's voting centers in Ducsu elections

DU BDSC central convener Abu Baker Mojumder demanded that the administration make a decision on this matter urgently

Leaders of the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Council address a press conference at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen, urging the relocation of women’s voting centres for the upcoming Ducsu elections, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 07:31 PM

The Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council (BDSC) has called for changes to the locations of women's voting centers for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections, arguing that the current venues could “discourage” many female students from voting.

“Those who oppose women's leadership have deliberately planned this in collaboration with the administration,” said Abu Baker Mojumder, central convener of BDSC, at a press conference on Ducsu and contemporary issues held at Dhaka University's Madhur Canteen around 3:30 pm on Thursday.

He demanded that the voting center for Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall be moved to Curzon Hall instead of the TSC, that the centers for Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall be relocated to the Social Welfare and Research Institute instead of the Teachers’ Club, and that voting centers for Ruqayyah Hall and Shamsunnahar Hall be established at the TSC with alternative voting arrangements.

Baker also said it was impossible to accommodate more than 14,000 votes in a small space like the TSC, adding that the venue can at most handle three to four thousand votes.

“But if this plan goes ahead, it seems they are intentionally creating artificial queues. Some groups do not want women to participate in voting,” he argued, urging the administration to make an urgent decision on the matter.

Abdul Kader, convener of the Dhaka University branch of BDSC, added that participation in student politics is a personal choice, but if one engages in it, it must be done with the welfare and sentiments of students in mind.

“If we want fundamental change, it is essential to conduct student politics while keeping students' demands in focus,” he said.

DucsuDucsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
