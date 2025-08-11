NCP leader accused of 5L extortion to halt port protest in Chittagong

A video has emerged showing Nizam Uddin, joint coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Chittagong city, allegedly demanding Tk5 lakh to suppress a port-centric movement in Chittagong.

On Sunday evening, a video of his conversation with another individual surfaced on the social media platform Facebook, in which he is heard asking for money to halt the movement.

Earlier, on July 5, a woman lodged a written complaint with the police commissioner accusing Nizam Uddin of extortion.

In the letter, she alleged that after failing to extort Tk2 lakh, Nizam Uddin had her husband falsely implicated in a police case.

At the time, he was serving as the member secretary of the Chittagong city unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Following the allegation, his position was suspended, but it was later reinstated.

In the one-and-a-half-minute video that spread on Facebook, Aftab Hossain Rifat is seen speaking with Nizam Uddin in a Messenger call, which was recorded on another phone.

At the beginning of the call, Aftab Hossain says: "If Mir bhai and others do not stop the movement, then what shall we do?”

In reply, Nizam Uddin says: "I will stop the movement. Have they given you money?”

To this, Aftab responds: "Yes.”

When asked how many lakhs of taka had been given, Aftab replies: “Five.”

Nizam Uddin is then heard saying: “Apply more pressure… see whether you can collect another Tk5 lakh from them. If you manage to do so, I will bring Rohan and Mir to meet them and hand over a portion.”

According to leaders and activists of the organisation, Aftab Hossain is the port coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Chittagong.

The video was uploaded to Facebook by Rahadul Islam, former joint member secretary of the Chittagong city unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

He wrote: “While suppressing the movement against Saif Powertech, Nizam Uddin embezzled Tk5 lakh. This is not only corruption, it is a direct betrayal of the trust of students and the public.”

Rahadul Islam said: “Someone gave me the video. Nizam has previously faced allegations of extortion. This time, there is an allegation of taking money from Saif Powertech to suppress the port-centric movement.”

Regarding the allegation, NCP Joint Coordinator Nizam Uddin said: “These are old videos. By spreading them, attempts are being made to politically corner me. These are planned videos. The person who made the video (Aftab) will go live and explain in detail.”

NCP Chittagong city’s Chief Coordinator Mir Arshadul Haque said: "After the earlier allegations, during the formation of the NCP committee, we sought information about him from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Based on their positive response, he was included in the committee. Now that an allegation has been raised, we will seek an explanation from him in accordance with party rules.”

Notably, on April 23, under the leadership of NCP Northern Region Organiser Russell Ahmed, an organisation called "Port Protection Movement" held a procession and rally at Customs Moor in the city over the New Mooring Container Terminal issue.