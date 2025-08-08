Hafizuddin: People in Bangladesh have long voted for individuals, not symbols

BNP Standing Committee member Hafizuddin Ahmed has opposed the introduction of the proportional representation (PR) system in the upcoming national election, saying the people in Bangladesh have long been accustomed to voting for individuals rather than symbols.

Speaking at an event at the National Press Club, he said: “Voters want to elect a person they can trust, someone who will stand by them in their happiness and sorrow. In such a context, discussions over a symbol-centric PR election are irrelevant.”

Expressing confidence in the Election Commission, the BNP leader said the party is ready to contest the election under the current government and commission.

He hoped the upcoming polls would pave the way to end the “misrule” of the Hasina era.

“Through a credible election, the interim government should set an example,” he added.

Criticizing Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafizuddin accused the party of spreading confusion to delay the polls.

“For a long time, they were BNP’s allies. Now, ahead of the election, the issues they are raising are surprising,” he said.

“Jamaat has claimed that the July declaration did not emphasize the establishment of Pakistan. Those who remember history know that this same Jamaat opposed the creation of Pakistan in 1947, and later, in 1971, stood for Pakistan and opposed our Liberation War,” he added.

Hafizuddin alleged that several parties have already assumed they will lose their security deposits in the national election, which is why they are supporting the PR system.

The BNP leader also said the current government should have carried out major reforms in the police force but failed to do so.

“The police turned into a partisan force during the previous rule. It is doubtful how much law and order can be maintained during the election with such a police force,” he said.

On constitutional reforms, Hafizuddin said the current government has no mandate to amend the constitution, though it can provide an outline.

“The reforms will have to be done by an elected government,” he added.

Reiterating that BNP will accept any election result if the polls are fair, Hafizuddin said: “If anyone comes to power through a credible voting process, we will accept it. But it is the government’s responsibility to ensure a free and fair election.”

He, however, alleged that some quarters are still trying to foil the election.

While praising the chief adviser for attempting to work for the country’s welfare, he said many of the adviser’s associates have been overcome by a lust for power.

“They want to monopolize authority instead of walking the electoral path,” Hafizuddin claimed.