BNP sees February election as path to democratic transition

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said his party welcomes the July Declaration and believes that the chief adviser’s February election announcement will pave the way for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

He made the remarks at a press conference held at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Wednesday.

Fakhrul said his party welcomed the announcement of the February 2026 election timeline, made by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus the previous day.

“This historic declaration will ease the path to democratic transition. Through the fulfilment of the commitments made in the [July] Declaration by political parties, the work of transforming the country into a new democratic Bangladesh will begin.”

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed was also present at the briefing.