Tight security at Shaheed Minar ahead of NCP rally

NCP to announce its manifesto for a new Bangladesh

The stage for the NCP rally at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar is ready as security is heightened ahead of the 4pm gathering on Sunday, August 03, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 03:58 PM

The stage for the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) rally has been set up at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, where the gathering is scheduled for 4pm on Sunday.

Security around the venue has been significantly tightened, with law enforcement agencies reinforcing their presence.

The NCP announced it will unveil its manifesto for a new Bangladesh at the event.

A red carpet has been laid out for party leaders and activists, while multiple digital screens have been installed at various points around the venue. These are displaying footage from events linked to the July uprising.

Recalling last year’s August 3 mass gathering, NCP member Rafiqul Islam Konok expressed hope for a similarly large turnout on Sunday.

Party leaders and activists have gathered as multiple digital screens have been installed at various points around the venue for rally. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

According to NCP's Banshal unit organizer Shakil, more than 300 party members are actively working to ensure the security of the rally.

He added that the party is receiving adequate support from the administration.

Responding to questions about security concerns, NCP member Rafiqul Islam Konok said that the party had previously come under attack even in areas like Gopalganj.

Given the proximity of a parallel rally by the student wing of an opposing party, security has been further intensified, he added.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam and senior central leaders of the party are scheduled to address the rally.

Topics:

Revolution 2024Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
