Thousands of Chhatra Dal men converge at Shahbagh for student rally

Thousands of leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of BNP, have started gathering in the city’s Shahbagh area since Sunday morning to attend their student rally.

The JCD leaders and supporters from different parts of the country are joining the rally to mark the anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

The rally is scheduled to formally begin at 2:30pm with the recitation from the verses of the Holy Quran.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and other senior leaders will address the event.

Roads around the Shahbagh intersection are crowded with JCD activists, causing traffic disruption in the adjoining areas.

They have already set up a large stage at Shahbagh intersection and installed loudspeakers for the rally.

Several projectors and big screens have also been installed at the venue.

A medical booth has been set up to provide basic healthcare services for those arriving at the venue.

Earlier, on Wednesday, JCD decided to move its planned student rally from the Central Shaheed Minar to Shahbagh, despite having secured permission for the original venue.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib said the decision was made in response to a request from the National Citizen Party (NCP), which had also scheduled a rally at the same time and place.

As the rally at Shahbagh, a key intersection in Dhaka, is expected to cause traffic disruptions, JCD President Rakib has apologized in advance to city residents for the inconvenience.

The JCD earlier announced a series of programmes marking the anniversary of the July August mass uprising, with the August 3 student rally being one of the key events.

This is the first major public gathering by the BNP’s student wing since the July uprising last year.

However, unlike traditional rallies, this time there will be no processions, banners or festoons.

In preparation for the event, the student wing has already issued six specific instructions to its activists.

The central leadership has clearly directed participants not to bring any banners, festoons or placards.