BNP demands swift justice over July killings, urgent reforms

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said his party wants the prompt trial of those responsible for the killings during last year’s July mass uprising as well as the quick implementation of much-needed reforms in the country.

“We want a quick trial for these killings. We also want the urgently needed reforms to be carried out without delay,” he said while speaking at a commemoration and dialogue event, marking the anniversary of the uprising.

Fakhrul, however, said it is important to remember that the country needs a government that truly represents the people.

“Because there is a difference between working with a public mandate and working without it,” he said.

He expressed the hope that Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will fulfil the commitment he has already made to people, that a free, fair and widely acceptable election will be held.

“Through this election, a representative government and parliament of the people will be established.”

The BNP leader said it is crucial to rebuild the country’s institutions that were destroyed during what he called the fascist regime.

“Many of our problems come from the fact that all our institutions were weakened or broken by the Awami fascists. These institutions need to be rebuilt. This is not an easy task. It will take time and will be difficult. We must be patient,” Fakhrul said.

He also mentioned that one of the biggest challenges the country now faces is the lack of tolerance among people.

“We must overcome this. We need to be more patient. Surely, if we have managed to face so many challenges in the past, we can overcome this one too.”

The UN Event on the July uprising and fact-finding report was held at the InterContinental Dhaka.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) carried out an independent fact-finding mission on the events of July–August 2024.

The report from that mission, released on February 12, presented detailed findings and made key recommendations to help prevent such incidents from happening again.

After so much bloodshed and sacrifice, Fakhrul said, the people of Bangladesh must now come together to build a democratic nation.

“I want to put special emphasis on the word democratic. I truly believe that democracy, as a system, has the ability to gradually solve our problems. Of course, the solutions will not come overnight. There will not be any sudden miracle. But I strongly believe that real change will come through a democratic process,” he said.

Fakhrul expressed concern that the media often highlight debates and differences of opinion among the political parties too much.

“But I want to stress that in a democracy, some disagreement is natural. Political parties are not meant to speak with one voice. By making these disagreements seem bigger than they are, we risk creating unnecessary division in the country,” he said.

The BNP leader said the political parties have already reached an agreement on some key issues.

“I was happy to see in today’s newspapers that we have reached consensus on 12 core issues.”

He said the remaining issues can be solved by the next elected government through political will and commitment.

“It will be the responsibility of those elected through a democratic process, or who form the next government, to solve the rest. They must be committed to finishing the job.”

Fakhrul expressed the hope that the young generation will come forward to help build a Bangladesh where people’s rights are protected, where no child ever has to sacrifice life again.

He thanked the United Nations and its Human Rights Commission for their recent report on the brutality carried out by the Awami League government during last year’s mass uprising.

“It is a valuable document… but it is not enough. The level of torture, oppression, and abuse that the people of Bangladesh have endured is far greater. So, let us come together to write the true history, find the right path, and take this nation to the place for which our children gave their lives,” Fakhrul said.