Nahid: Mujibism will be rooted out from Bangladesh

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party, has vowed to continue what he described as an ongoing national struggle and declared that the fight for a new Bangladesh is far from over, saying they will root out Mujibism from Bangladesh.

Speaking while attending a prayer gathering on Tuesday in memory of the July martyrs beneath the Mawna Chourasta flyover in Sreepur, Gazipur, as part of the party's July march, said they have announced their intention to root out Mujibism from every inch of Bangladeshi soil and those who follow Mujibism will be brought to justice.

The NCP leader reiterated that their struggle is not over and that it continues as part of their vision for a new Bangladesh.

“You have seen today as well how the criminals of Gazipur are patrolling and trying to intimidate us. They think they can suppress the power of the uprising of the NCP through fear,” he said.

He continued: “They could not stop us in Gopalganj. We have gone to the soil of Gopalganj, and now we have come to Gazipur. We have visited all 64 districts of Bangladesh, and we will continue to go. We have declared that we will root out Mujibism from every inch of Bangladesh’s soil."

Calling upon people to stand with the NCP, he urged everyone to pray for those martyred or injured in the uprising.

Sarjis Alam, the NCP chief organizer for the northern region, also addressed the gathering.

Local residents and leaders of the NCP crowded around to catch a glimpse of Nahid and Sarjis.

Later, they proceeded towards the Rajbari field in Gazipur to join the march.