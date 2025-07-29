Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Fakhrul urges govt to declare July Charter, hails consensus on reforms

The BNP leader praised National Consensus Commission Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz and his team 

File image of Mirza Fakhrul. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 04:41 PM

Stating that a consensus among political parties on 12 fundamental reform proposals is a positive development, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday urged the interim government to immediately declare the ‘July Charter’, paving the path for holding the national election.

“I see something good happening. I read in the newspapers today (Tuesday) that all parties have agreed on 12 fundamental points of reform. This is a positive step,” he said while addressing a discussion.

The BNP leader praised Vice Chair of the National Consensus Commission Professor Ali Riaz and his team for their hard work in bringing various political parties closer on key reforms.

“We would like to clearly say—complete the reforms without delay and immediately announce the (July National) Charter. Please hold the national election on the date that was discussed in the meeting in London with our Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, which gave the nation hope and inspiration. Give people back their rights, including their right to vote,” he said.

Shafiul Bari Babu Smriti Sangsad organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the fifth death anniversary of former Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu.

Fakhrul said some people criticise BNP by claiming the party does not want reforms.

“But the idea of reform came from us—we were the ones who initiated it,” he said.

He said BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman began the reform process by restoring democracy and introducing a multiparty system, after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—the key architect of authoritarian rule—had buried democracy by establishing one-party rule through BAKSAL.

“It was Ziaur Rahman who brought back multiparty democracy, removing all darkness. He also ensured freedom of expression and freedom of the press through those reforms. That was his political reform,” the BNP leader said.

As part of economic reforms, he said Ziaur Rahman introduced a free-market economy, moving away from a rigid and flawed economic model, which helped improve the condition of the country within three and a half years.

Fakhrul said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia introduced the parliamentary form of democracy, replacing the presidential system.

He said Khaleda also introduced the caretaker government system and carried out many reforms for women’s empowerment and the development of various sectors.

“So, BNP has never been afraid of reforms—we’ve always welcomed them,” Fakhrul observed.

He thanked all involved in building consensus on 12 key issues but raised concerns about proposals like the proportional representation (PR) system, which he said are unfamiliar to most people in Bangladesh.

“There are proposals like proportional representation in the lower house of parliament—which our people don’t even understand. Many don’t know what PR means. People still struggle with EVM voting—how will they understand PR?” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul criticised a few political parties for insisting they won’t join elections unless such a system is introduced.

“Let’s move away from these confusing ideas. Give people a voting system they understand—one that ensures their proper representation in parliament.”

He also cautioned against trying to solve Bangladesh’s problems using foreign ideas that do not match the country’s political culture or realities.

