GOP calls on EC to suspend registration of JaPa, 14-party partners

The Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) on Monday urged the Election Commission (EC) to suspend the registration of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and others affiliated with the 14-party alliance.

GOP General Secretary Md Rashed Khan made the call while speaking to journalists after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the EC office in Dhaka’s Agargaon area.

They also demanded that necessary measures be taken to prevent the Awami League (AL), Jatiya Party, and others in the 14-party alliance from contesting the upcoming general election by any means.

Rashed told the media that the Gono Odhikar Parishad will soon submit a memorandum to the chief adviser demanding a ban on the activities of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance.

During the meeting, the party also submitted its financial statement for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

"Earlier, we submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding the immediate suspension of the registration of Awami League and its allies -- the Jatiya Party and 14-party alliance," Rashed said, adding that in Monday's meeting, they sought an update from the commission regarding their previous demand.

In response, the CEC said the commission has no jurisdiction in this regard. The CEC added that if the government takes any steps against the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance, as it did with the Awami League, the EC will act accordingly.

Rashed told journalists that his party earned Tk46,04,300 and spent Tk45,96,088 during the last fiscal year.