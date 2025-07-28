Nahid: July charter, declaration must be issued by August 5

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said the July charter and the July declaration must be issued by August 5 and that the promises of justice, reform, and a new constitution must be ensured.

"Many claim that we are trying to delay the election. Without this mass uprising, you would not even have dreamt of an election. If we had not taken the quota reform movement towards a mass uprising, towards a change in government, you would have had to wait another four years under Sheikh Hasina," Nahid said during a street rally at Fouzderi intersection in Jamalpur town on Monday, following the party's “Build the Nation July March.”

Nahid further said: "We want elections, we want voting rights, and we want to ensure the right to free expression. But only through voting rights or changing from one government to another, there will be no change in our lives. Change will come if there are reforms, if we can ensure genuine democracy. If we can form a parliament where there is a balance of power, where the entire state and the entire government will not be run by a single person solely based on the words of the prime minister. We are speaking for that government, for that state system, for a new country. We want reform, we want justice, and we want elections."

Earlier in the day, the NCP organized the “Build the Nation July March” in Jamalpur with the aim of rekindling the spirit of the July uprising and uniting the people for justice and reform.

The march began at Tamaltala, paraded the main streets of the town, and concluded at Fouzderi intersection.

Later, the party leaders departed for Mymensingh.