BNP proposes 5% women candidates for direct election

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday proposed on behalf of his party that political parties sign a gentleman’s agreement to nominate at least 5% women candidates for direct election in the upcoming 13th parliamentary polls.

The BNP leader made the proposal while briefing reporters during a break in the 19th session of the second-round dialogue between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

“We are now proposing that each political party nominate women candidates in at least 5% of the 300 general seats in the upcoming election. Since there is no scope to amend the constitution before the election, this should be a gentleman’s agreement for now,” said Salahuddin.

“But we want 10% of the seats to be contested by women through the constitutional amendment, meaning 30 directly elected women MPs in addition to the 50 reserved seats—bringing total female representation to 80,” he added.

He stressed that this should be part of a phased plan to gradually eliminate reserved seats altogether and ensure all female MPs are directly elected.

Regarding the police commission, Salahuddin said the parties reached a consensus on establishing a Bangladesh Police Commission—an independent body aimed at ensuring professionalism and accountability within the police force.

He added: “The commission will also be responsible for disposing of complaints against members of the police and conducting impartial investigations into complaints to be made by the people.”

“All aspects—including formation, jurisdiction, and procedures of the commission—will be determined by a law to be passed in parliament. The NCC has asked to take into account its own recommendations when drafting that law,” Salahuddin said.

He said that since departmental inquiries are usually the only avenue for addressing allegations against police personnel, the proposed commission should allow citizens to file complaints independently. “If needed, the provision for judicial investigations should be kept,” he added.

On the issue of the state’s fundamental principles, Salahuddin reiterated BNP’s opposition to the principles introduced through the 15th amendment to the constitution, currently enshrined in Article 8.

“Our position remains that the principles adopted during the 5th amendment—faith and trust in Almighty Allah, democracy, and nationalism—should be restored,” he said.

However, he said new proposals such as including “equality, human dignity, social justice, democracy, and religious freedom and harmony” as fundamental principles are acceptable to BNP. He said any such additions or amendments would ultimately be determined by parliament.

Salahuddin also said another major development took place during the dialogue.

“We had earlier proposed that no person can serve as prime minister for more than 10 years in total. Today, the commission also agreed that no matter how many times a person is elected, their total tenure as PM cannot exceed 10 years. This will prevent the scope of building fascism or personality-centric rule,” he said.

The BNP leader expressed hope that the NCC's dialogue can conclude even before July 31 if the discussions progress as expected.