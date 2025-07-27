Khasru: Elected govt needed to make July uprising successful

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said an elected government is essential to make the July uprising successful.

"There is a division regarding the July uprising. However, there is no opportunity to hijack the mass uprising. To make the July uprising successful, a government elected by the people's votes is needed," he said at a discussion held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The veteran BNP leader added: "Due to the absence of elected representatives in the country, the police and government officials are not working, and there is no foreign investment. Countries that have avoided elections after revolutions have become failed states. A democratically elected government is required for an accountable administration."

He said the purpose of the uprising was to regain people's ownership of the state and their constitutional rights.

"We do not want to divide the movement. Even though more BNP leaders and activists were injured or killed, the BNP did not claim credit for the movement," he said.

He further said: "To make the uprising successful, a government elected by the people's votes must come to power. Our country's investors are waiting for an elected government. The good aspect of democracy is that officials and employees at all levels fear accountability."

Highlighting that a delay in elections will harm the country, Khasru said: "Countries worldwide that gained independence through revolution have progressed faster the sooner they formed an elected government. Conversely, those countries where elected governments were delayed have become known as failed states."