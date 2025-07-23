Hasnat: Health adviser must return salary, benefits and resign

Demanding accountability and denouncing nepotism in the interim administration, National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah has called for the resignation of Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, urging her to return all state-paid salaries and benefits.

He voiced the demand while addressing a rally during the NCP's march in the Chandpur bus stand area on Wednesday.

He said: “The biggest example of nepotism by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus is the health adviser. She must return all salaries and benefits and resign.”

“This health adviser is of no use. She does not understand healthcare, nor does she understand medicine. Her only qualification is that she was with Grameen Bank and is a close associate of Dr Yunus. What shall we do with such a health adviser? She goes to Singapore for her own treatment. The salary and benefits paid to her should be deposited back into the state treasury and she should resign immediately.

“We do not want a Bangladesh where planes fall from the sky and buildings collapse. Massive corruption took place during Hasina’s regime. The past incidents of corruption should be investigated. These aircraft were purchased during Hasina’s tenure. Thousands of crores were looted at the time. We want safety for our air force brothers. You must evaluate whether the equipment you use for protection is safe and reliable.”

He continued: “We must unite against fascism beyond political affiliation. Awami fascism is trying to rise again. We are grieving, but if the Awami League tries to return over these dead bodies, we will turn our grief into strength and resist them.”

At the beginning of the event, NCP leaders including Sarjis Alam and Nasiruddin Patwary exchanged greetings with members of the families of July martyrs.

Overwhelmed by emotion upon meeting the leaders of the July uprising, the family members of the deceased broke down in tears. They shared their current condition and future expectations with the leaders.

Later, the NCP leaders arrived at the rally venue with a mourning procession from Chandpur circuit house in memory of those who died in the military aircraft crash at Milestone in Dhaka.