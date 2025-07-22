Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Jamaat says Awami League exploiting Uttara jet crash, vows resistance

The nation is mourning Monday’s jet crash, but some are exploiting the grief, says Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher

Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, in a press briefing on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka after the NCC talks. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher on Tuesday alleged that elements within the Awami League are exploiting Monday’s fighter jet crash to destabilize the country, warning that any such efforts will be countered with the spirit of the July-August Mass Uprising.

“Not mentioning the misdeeds what Awami League did in 15 years, we would like to say clearly that there is no scope for the evil force who was defeated and ousted to re-enter Bangladesh’s politics,” he told reporters after reform talks between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

He said the nation has been in a state of mourning since Monday due to the tragic crash of a fighter jet, but some evil quarters are trying to take advantage of the grief.

Dr Taher said unrest was seen on Milestone School compound on Tuesday morning and again at the Secretariat.

“The entire nation stands with them (bereaved families). But it is being heard, though we are not yet fully sure, that some vested quarters within Awami League are trying to worsen the situation,” he added.

“If they (AL) start continuing to create anarchy, we, together with all others, will take necessary steps to resist them as we did in the past by upholding the spirit of July-August (mass uprising),” he warned.

The Jamaat leader said they prayed for salvation of the departed souls of those killed in the jet crash and expressed deep sympathy for their families.

They also conveyed solidarity with the injured and urged the government to ensure their proper medical treatment.

Dr Taher said top Jamaat leaders, including its Ameer, have already visited the injured and assured them of necessary assistance.

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamiForeign Service AcademyNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Ali Riaz: Three-fourths of parties back separation of PM and party leadership

NCC rules out dual role for PM as party chief

Consensus commission, political parties urge govt for treatment, compensation of Milestone crash victims

Consensus Commission begins talks with political parties

Political parties express grief over Uttara plane crash

NCC cuts short session after Uttara aircraft crash

Latest News

Nahid: Govt inaction let Milestone crisis spiral out of control

ISPR: Army probing unwanted incident during Milestone rescue operation

US announces leaving UN cultural body Unesco

IIX, Brac EPL Investments to develop Orange Bonds, Sukuk in Bangladesh

Two advisers, chief adviser's press team leave Milestone after 9hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x