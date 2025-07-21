Khaleda Zia mourns casualties in aircraft crash

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the tragic loss of lives in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara's Diabari, Dhaka.

In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The BNP chairperson asked the party leaders and activists to stand by the families of the deceased and injured in the accident.

Khaleda Zia, also a former prime minister, instructed party men to donate blood to the injured who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, at the instructions of BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, a delegation of the party led by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Aminul Haque, and Amra BNP Paribar Convener Atiqur Rahman Rumon, immediately rushed to the place of occurrence on Monday afternoon.

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam, as per the instructions of the party's acting chairman, rushed to the aircraft crash site in Uttara with a rescue team and a fleet of ambulances. After that, his rescue team took part in the necessary efforts.

They also visited the injured at Uttara Modern Hospital.

Incidentally, since the aircraft crash, leaders and activists of associate bodies of the party have started volunteering at the crash site in Uttara.

The party's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is constantly monitoring the situation from London.