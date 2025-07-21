Jamaat leaders visit burn institute led by party chief

Following the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Diabari, Uttara, which resulted in numerous casualties, top leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, visited the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday to check on the injured.

The Jamaat ameer inquired about the condition of the injured and consulted with medical professionals to ensure proper treatment.

He was accompanied by several Central Executive Committee members of the party.