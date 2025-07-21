Monday, July 21, 2025

Jamaat leaders visit burn institute led by party chief

Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman inquired about the condition of the injured and consulted with medical professionals to ensure proper treatment

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and other senior party leaders visit the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka to check on victims of the Diabari plane crash and consult with doctors regarding their treatment on Monday, July 21, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 08:03 PM

Following the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Diabari, Uttara, which resulted in numerous casualties, top leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, visited the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday to check on the injured.

The Jamaat ameer inquired about the condition of the injured and consulted with medical professionals to ensure proper treatment.

He was accompanied by several Central Executive Committee members of the party.

