Hasnat slams some leaders for making Delhi, London their ‘second homes’

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that those who "ruled Bangladesh in the past" have made either New Delhi or London their second homes, after looting the country and fleeing abroad.

He made these remarks while addressing a rally at Biplob Udyan in the No 2 Gate area of Chittagong on Sunday night.

Hasnat said the new generation has now awakened and cannot be bought with money—even Sheikh Hasina could not do it—and that it is this generation that will build the future of Bangladesh.

He added: “On July 16 last year, a resistance was built in Dhaka. A day before that, Chhatra League had been resisted right here in Chittagong. This city is a city of struggle, a city of resistance."

“We overthrew the dictatorship, but we have yet to build a successful state. Now we must focus on building that state," Hasnat said.

Meanwhile, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain told the rally: “The people of Bangladesh have long been deprived of their civic rights. They are harassed at the passport office, education boards, police stations, and the secretariat. This must end.”

He added: “Divisions were created among the people of this country in the past—between Bengalis and non-Bengalis, between Sunnis and non-Sunnis. These divisions must not continue.”

He also said: “The people of Chittagong are religious-minded. In the past, people were persecuted for practising their faith. That will no longer be tolerated.”

NCP Convener Nahid Islam also spoke at the rally. He said: “Our leaders, including Nasiruddin Patwari, revealed the truth in Cox’s Bazar, which is why they are being attacked in different parts of the country. Our organizer was attacked in Banshkhali, and banners were set on fire. If we are stopped from speaking, the fight will intensify. And we must win this fight.”

He went on to say: “Inspired by the spirit of July, we are determined to build a Bangladesh free of discrimination.”

Earlier in the day, central NCP leaders joined the rally after a march from Bahaddarhat to Biplob Udyan.

Another round of the march was held after the rally concluded.