Nahid: New constitution needed to protect everyone's rights

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Sunday said that his party wants to draft a new constitution that will uphold the dignity and rights of all citizens, transcending divisions and differences.

"We want a national consensus to abolish the Mujibist constitution and formulate a new democratic charter that guarantees the rights of people from both the hills and the plains," Nahid said while addressing a street rally in front of Banarupa CNG Station in Rangamati.

The NCP convener said the party wants to build a state system that will be a combination of many ethnic groups, languages, and cultures.

"There will be no discrimination in terms of the rights and dignity of all citizens. For that, a new constitution will have to be constituted," he added.

The NCP's Rangamati district chief coordinator, Bipin Jyoti Chakma, gave the welcome address.

NCP Senior Joint Convener Samantha Sharmin, Dr Tasnim Jara, Chief Organizer (North) Sarjis Alam, and Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah, among others, addressed the rally.

Earlier, NCP leaders addressed separate street rallies in Betbunia, Ghagra, and Ranirhat Bazar areas.

They reached Rangamati town in the afternoon.