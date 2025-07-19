‘Anti-fascist’ parties unite at Jamaat rally

Leaders of several “anti-fascist” political parties, including the National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, joined Jamaat-e-Islami’s national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

They called for proportional representation (PR) elections, constitutional reforms, and unity against what they described as “fascist forces.”

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer (north) of the NCP, addressed the rally, calling for a new constitution and elections to a constituent parliament.

“Mujibist pro-India forces are once again becoming active in Bangladesh. There may be political differences between us, but on this issue, all the soldiers of the coup must remain united,” he said, warning that the country cannot progress if “the beauty of political competition is spoiled.”

He added: “There will be competition in politics, but its beauty must not be tarnished. Only then will Bangladesh move forward.”

Alam further said: “The dream we had on August 5 has not yet been realized. We do not want the interim government to act as a civilian government. We want them to function as a post-coup government.”

Meanwhile, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain echoed the demand for PR elections, accusing the ruling Awami League of “cheating the nation” by blocking electoral reforms.

“The July mass uprising must ensure that people of all religions—Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians—can live in peace,” he said.

He also accused the Awami League of denying Bengalis the basic right to practice Islam, adding: “We will not tolerate any discrimination against anyone based on religion. Our expectation from the July mass uprising is that people of all faiths—Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians—will live peacefully in this country.”

Dr Govinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot, accused both the Awami League and the BNP of depriving and misleading the Hindu community. He cited Jamaat-e-Islami as an ideological platform and demanded a separate electoral system for minorities and elections under a PR framework.

He accused both major parties of neglecting and harming the Hindu community.

Agreement on seven-point demand

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami presented a seven-point demand at the national rally, which was endorsed by Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

Maulana Yunus Ahmed, secretary general of IAB, said: “If August 5 hadn’t happened, today’s national rally would not have been possible.”

He added: “The seven-point demands raised by Jamaat-e-Islami are good for the country and the nation. We fully support them.”

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur also criticized the government, saying: “There has been no elected representation in local government for the past 11 months. People are suffering immensely. Local government elections must be held immediately.”

Nur emphasized unity on national issues: “We must work together for the sake of Bangladesh—on sovereignty, on national issues, everyone must stand united. For that, Jamaat has raised seven points, and to achieve them, another revolution is necessary.”

Addressing Jamaat leaders and activists, he added: “Since you are involved in Islamic politics, you must uphold Islamic values.”

“If the government fails to issue the July charter, we, the participants in the coup, will declare it ourselves here at Suhrawardy Udyan.”

Former BNP leader speaks at rally

Faizul Haque, a former co-social welfare secretary of Malaysian BNP who recently left the party after publicly criticizing its leadership, also spoke at the rally.

He praised Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman as the “mastermind of the 2024 mass uprising” and paid tribute to executed Jamaat leaders, including Matiur Rahman Nizami and Delwar Hossain Sayedi.

Sadiq Kayem, literary editor of Chhatra Shibir and a key figure in the July mass uprising, said the next revolution in Bangladesh would be an Islamic one.

“From today’s rally, we must work unitedly on the Bangladesh issue. Everyone must stand together on the questions of sovereignty and national interest. To achieve Jamaat’s seven points, another revolution must be launched,” he said.

BNP, AB Party excluded

Although Jamaat invited several parties—including NCP, Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Andolan, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA), and Janatar Adhikar Party—it did not extend an invitation to its longtime ally, the BNP.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed confirmed that the party received no invitation. Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher stated that only parties supporting PR were invited.

A senior Jamaat leader explained: “BNP is strongly opposed to PR. Inviting them would have embarrassed both parties.”

The AB Party, led by former Jamaat leader Mojibur Rahman Manju, was also excluded despite supporting PR. A Jamaat leader said that activists remain “angry with Manju for his repeated criticism of Jamaat,” which could have led to tensions at the rally.

The rally was attended by leaders from NCP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Andolan, JAGPA, Janatar Adhikar Party, and several other political groups.