Fakhrul warns of rising tensions, urges govt to expedite elections

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged the interim government to promptly move towards holding elections, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly complicated as time passes.

Speaking at a discussion titled “Expectations of the Mass Uprising and the Path to Democratic Transition in the Country” organized by Ganatantra Mancha at the Jatiya Press Club, the BNP leader spoke about the nation's democratic future.

“It seems the situation is getting more complicated with each passing day. Those who do not believe in democracy or a society free of exploitation are regrouping once again,” he said.

Fakhrul urged the government to “identify the problems without unnecessary delay and engage in dialogue with political parties. Then, move forward towards elections. That seems to be the only way forward.”

Referring to the aftermath of the August 5 regime fall, Fakhrul noted that it had opened a new opportunity to establish a democratic system in Bangladesh.

“It seems the situation is becoming more complicated. Those who do not believe in democracy, people’s progress, or politics aimed at building a just and exploitation-free society are once again forming alliances. The fascist forces that we were once able to oust are now quietly reorganizing and conspiring to regain power,” Fakhrul said.

Expressing concerns over rising incidents of mob rule, killings, muggings and enforced disappearances, Fakhrul warned: “If we lose this opportunity, Bangladesh will fall further behind. Every time, our people and youth give their lives to create an opening. It is unacceptable that we would squander such chances due to our own irresponsibility.”

He stressed the importance of swiftly advancing reforms, the July charter issue and election-related efforts, asserting that the sooner progress is made, the better it will be for the country.

“There is no doubt that this responsibility lies with the interim government. But the longer the delay, the murkier the situation becomes. The forces opposed to uprisings and to Bangladesh itself are reuniting and working to destroy democracy once again,” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul expressed hope that interim government leader Dr Muhammad Yunus would be able to unite the nation and lead it towards achieving the common goal.

Labeling the BNP as a democratic party, Fakhrul said: “We want to take responsibility for running the state through elections and build a welfare-oriented state. Just as we have overcome obstacles in the past, no barrier can stop us in the days ahead.”

Fakhrul said: “The 1971 and independence are at the heart of our philosophy. There can be no compromise there, nor in our commitment to democratic governance.”

He added: “Through dialogue, tolerance and acceptance of differing views, we believe we can reach a point where we can re-establish a truly democratic system.”

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan; Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP); Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP); and Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, were, among others, present.