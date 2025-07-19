Who are going to Jamaat's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan?

For the first time since its establishment, Jamaat-e-Islami is holding a national rally under highly favorable conditions.

The rally is being held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, and various right-wing and religion-based parties have been invited to participate.

The rally is being organized to press forward seven demands, including the implementation of proportional representation in national elections and prioritizing local government elections.

The event will be presided over by Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Ahead of the rally on Saturday, attempts were made to contact mainstream political parties, including the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), to assess their participation.

Many confirmed they received invitations but stated they would not attend.

However, high-level representatives from parties like the NCP (National Citizen Party), Islami Andolon, and Gono Adhikar Parishad are expected to be present.

BNP officials confirmed that no BNP representatives will attend the rally.

Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, stated that no BNP leaders would be joining the event.

NCP leader Mushfiq Salehin told Bangla Tribune that his party’s Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb would attend the Jamaat rally.

Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Maulana Mamunul Haque, said he is currently touring northern Bangladesh, but a delegation from his party will attend the rally.

A spokesperson from Nagorik Oikya mentioned that party president Mahmudur Rahman Manna is currently abroad receiving medical treatment.

Secretary General of Khelafat Majlish, Ahmad Abdul Kader, told Bangla Tribune he would attend the rally along with several senior party leaders.

Mojibur Rahman Monju, chairman of the AB Party, said they were not aware of the rally.

Jamaat also extended an invitation to the Gono Songhoti Andolon.

However, a leader from that party said none of their members would attend.

Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, told Bangla Tribune: "I will attend the rally. Three representatives from our party will be present."

The rally is scheduled to officially begin at 2pm. Jamaat’s cultural wing has created promotional songs for the occasion.

The party has also chartered trains and hired buses from various regions to transport activists and supporters to the venue.