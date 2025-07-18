Jamaat issues apology for possible public inconvenience on Saturday

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has issued a preemptive apology anticipating public inconvenience in Dhaka due to the grand national rally scheduled to be held at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

The party’s Secretary General, Mia Golam Porwar, conveyed this during a visit to the rally venue on Friday afternoon.

He said that from Friday night onwards, an influx of lakhs of the party’s leaders and activists would begin arriving in Dhaka to attend the rally.

Porwar also said that, alongside Jamaat, leaders from other political parties are expected to participate in the event.

To accommodate the gathering, arrangements have been made for the provision of at least 50,000 to 60,000 bottles of drinking water.

Additionally, facilities for sanitation and ablution have been ensured, according to the Jamaat leader.

He further mentioned that around 300 guests will be present on the stage, including family members of those who were martyred or injured in the July movement of previous years.

Porwar noted that the party will announce a seven-point charter of demands along with other urgent political issues from the rally platform.