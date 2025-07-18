Final preparations underway for NCP march in Chittagong on Sunday

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is set to hold its “July March” program in Chittagong on Sunday, with local leaders tasked with coordinating in the city completing preparations to welcome central leaders and facilitate the event, being held to press for the implementation of the July charter.

Zubairul Hasan Arif, the NCP's coordinator for Chittagong, said on Friday that senior party figures, including NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer (North) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, will attend the event.

NCP leaders from the region have announced a two-day march program covering Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachari districts.

The campaign in Chittagong division will begin on Saturday, with a march in Cox’s Bazar.

After concluding the Cox’s Bazar event, party leaders and activists are scheduled to head to Bandarban in the afternoon. Once the Bandarban program ends, they will travel to Chittagong that same night.

On Sunday morning, the team will depart for Rangamati, aiming to complete that program by midday. According to party sources, the leaders are expected to return to Chittagong by 3:30pm on Sunday.

The main “July March” in Chittagong city is scheduled to begin at that time from the Kaptai Rastar Matha area. From there, the procession will move through Bahaddarhat and New Market, proceed via Tiger Pass, and conclude at Biplob Udyan near the Number Two Gate area, where the final gathering will be held.

However, organizers have said the schedule may be adjusted depending on traffic and other unforeseen circumstances.