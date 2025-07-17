Thursday, July 17, 2025

Shibir president: Shibir will not remain silent if threats are made against July comrades

While the Constitution speaks of democracy, it also mentions socialism—two conflicting ideologies, said Zahidul Islam, central president of Chhatra Shibir

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 08:19 PM

There may be ideological differences with others, but Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir will not remain silent if threats are made against July comrades, said Zahidul Islam, central president of Chhatra Shibir.

He made this statement as the chief guest at the freshers’ reception organized by the Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Shibir at the Faculty of Science field on Thursday.

He further said: “As a nation, we have yet to determine our ideological stance. While the Constitution speaks of democracy, it also mentions socialism—two conflicting ideologies.”

Addressing the new students, he said: “Whatever humanity has achieved in this world is not the final achievement. Every achievement opens the door to new accomplishments. Welcome to our beloved campus. Jagannath has many problems, among which the hall crisis and library issues are prominent. But that should not lead to frustration. More often than not, people who grow up through struggle are the ones who succeed.”

He further added: “There are very few examples in the world of an institution that evolved from a school into a university. Notable personalities such as Zahir Raihan, poet Motiur Rahman Mollik, and Shah Abdul Hannan—politicians, poets, literary figures, economists—have studied at Jagannath, which is a matter of great pride.”

In his inaugural speech, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said: “We have started the 2024–25 academic session earlier than any other university. We want you to finish ahead of everyone else as well. We want a change in political culture. I call on all student organizations to take similar initiatives as Chhatra Shibir has taken today.”

The keynote speaker, Dr Mirza Galib of Howard University in the United States, said: “The courageous role played by the youth during the July uprising is unforgettable. I believe the desire for change among the young generation will have an impact on our society and state. It is difficult to build something, but easy to destroy. Therefore, if we want to change society with the help of the youth, it cannot happen overnight. The first task is to bring students back to their studies. Students should not only think about politics. They must also become skilled in science and technology.”

He added: “A friendly environment must be created where members of one student organization can attend the programs of another. We must move away from the politics of muscle power.”

