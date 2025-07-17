Jahangir: No leniency for Gopalganj attackers

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that those who carried out attacks and committed wrongdoing in Gopalganj during the National Citizen Party's rally will not be spared.

Each of them will be arrested and brought under the law, Jahangir said while responding to a question from journalists at the Secretariat on Thursday.

In response to another question, the adviser said intelligence agencies had some information about the situation in Gopalganj, but perhaps not that the situation could go to such an extent.

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future, he added.

He said the situation in Gopalganj is currently calm and reiterated that those responsible for the attacks and wrongdoing will not be spared.