Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Nahid: Mujibism left country divided for 50 years

Nahid Islam says Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country following mass resistance from ordinary citizens

NCP Convener Nahid Islam addresses a rally in Bhola on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 07:51 PM

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party, has said that Mujibism kept the nation fractured for 50 years.

Besides, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina divided the country through her freedom fighters vs collaborators rhetoric, Nahid remarked while speaking at a rally at the Bhola Press Club on Tuesday.

“But through the 2024 uprising, we moved forward without that division. The people’s resistance forced her (Hasina) to flee.”

He added that the NCP has taken an oath to build an inclusive and democratic Bangladesh—a country for workers, farmers, the middle class, and the masses.

The rally marked the 15th day of the party’s month-long “July March to Build the Nation,” which began on July 1 in Pirganj, Rangpur.

The march has already crossed several districts in Rangpur, Khulna, and Barisal divisions.

Topics:

JulyNahid Islam
Read More

Nahid: BNP has turned into party of extortionists

Nahid: Some only want power, reforms are unimportant to them

Nahid: Certain quarter is resisting reform efforts, shielding extortionists, terrorists

Nahid: People won’t allow polls without reform

Nahid: No election before justice ensured, reforms made

Nahid: EC’s explanation over Shapla symbol not acceptable

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x