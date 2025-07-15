Nahid: Mujibism left country divided for 50 years

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party, has said that Mujibism kept the nation fractured for 50 years.

Besides, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina divided the country through her freedom fighters vs collaborators rhetoric, Nahid remarked while speaking at a rally at the Bhola Press Club on Tuesday.

“But through the 2024 uprising, we moved forward without that division. The people’s resistance forced her (Hasina) to flee.”

He added that the NCP has taken an oath to build an inclusive and democratic Bangladesh—a country for workers, farmers, the middle class, and the masses.

The rally marked the 15th day of the party’s month-long “July March to Build the Nation,” which began on July 1 in Pirganj, Rangpur.

The march has already crossed several districts in Rangpur, Khulna, and Barisal divisions.