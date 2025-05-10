Hasnat: Country now divided between pro-Bangladesh forces and fascists

Bangladesh is now divided into two sides — one that stands for the country, and another that supports fascism, said Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Those who want the Awami League banned are standing with Bangladesh, while those who oppose the demand are siding with fascism, he said on Saturday afternoon at a protest gathering at Shahbagh intersection in the capital, organised to press for a ban on the Awami League.

He alleged that several conspiracies were at play to disrupt the unity among protesters. “This movement at Shahbagh is not about one party -- this is a national movement against fascism,” he reiterated.

Speaking about the overnight protests that have continued since Thursday, Hasnat Abdullah said: “I could fall ill at any moment. I want to make it clear that if any conspiracy or pressure forces a withdrawal announcement from me, you must keep the movement alive. Even if I make no statement in the future, remember that your destination is to ensure the banning of the Awami League. Do not leave the streets until that happens.”

Recalling the Shahbagh protests of 2013, the NCP leader said: “It was here that we first heard the footsteps of fascism. Now, from here, we will drive the final nail into its coffin. We may differ in our ideologies, but on the question of banning the Awami League, we are united.”