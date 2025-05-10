Saturday, May 10, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Nur fears sovereignty crisis if Awami League not banned

'Aspiration of mass uprising cannot be fulfilled with weak advisory council,' said Nurul Haque Nur

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 04:09 PM

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur on Saturday warned that the country’s sovereignty could be at risk if the political activities of the Awami League are not banned.

Speaking to journalists in front of the party's central office in Paltan around noon, Nur said: “If the Awami League is not banned, there is a fear that the sovereignty of this country will face a crisis.”

However, Nur also remarked that demonstrating in front of the residence of the chief adviser—being a sensitive place—was “not a responsible act.”

Addressing National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam, Nur asked: “Why did you not take steps on this issue while holding the post of adviser? What did Mahfuj Alam or Asif Mahmud do?”

He added: “Immediate and effective steps must be taken to ban the Awami League. Although Gono Odhikar Parishad did not join the blockade at Jamuna, there will be no compromise on this issue in the future.”

Stating that the aspiration of a mass uprising cannot be fulfilled with a “weak advisory council,” Nur called for its reconstitution.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan pointed to what he described as a double standard.

He said: “When other protesters rally in front of Jamuna for various demands, police charge batons. But we saw a different scene during the NCP’s program. They were sprayed with cold water due to the heatwave and later allowed to take position in Shahbagh.”

Rashed termed the incident an example of the government's “duplicity” and reiterated the demand to ban the Awami League through national unity.

Topics:

Awami LeagueNurul Haque NurNational Citizen Party
