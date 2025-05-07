Wednesday, May 07, 2025

NCP: Awami League leaders in India plotting to destabilise country amid Ind-Pak tensions

NCP urges interim government and forces safeguarding nation’s sovereignty to enhance their vigilance and institutional capacity

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2025, 06:58 PM

Fugitive Awami League activists based in India are conspiring to incite unrest and anarchy in Bangladesh in light of the current tensions between Delhi and Islamabad, alleged the National Citizen Party (NCP).

In a press statement signed by NCP Joint Member Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat on Wednesday, the party said India’s sudden attack on Pakistan late on Tuesday had further intensified the volatile situation between the two nations, pushing them to the brink of war, Bangla Tribune reports.

"This development has dealt a direct blow to regional peace and stability in South Asia, which is deeply concerning," the statement read. "In the interest of peace and stability in the region, NCP urges both sides to exercise utmost patience and restraint."

The statement further alleged that in this situation, “thousands of fugitive fascist Awami League leaders and activists staying in India now pose a serious threat to Bangladesh’s national security.”

“They are reportedly engaged in subversive activities and illegal border crossings with the intention of harming Bangladeshi lives and property. These attempts are deliberate acts to sow chaos and anarchy,” it read.

“In light of these concerns, the interim government and the forces safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty must enhance their vigilance and institutional capacity, and carry out their duties with the highest level of professionalism,” the statement continued.

The NCP stressed that ensuring Bangladesh’s security requires building a strong national unity comprising all anti-fascist political parties.

The party expressed its firm commitment to play an active role in forming such a united front. It added that only a well-organised public force and maximum vigilance could shield the country from fascist conspiracies and foreign aggression.

Awami LeagueIndia-Pakistan ConflictNational Citizen Party
