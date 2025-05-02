Tarique: People’s vote key to sovereignty, democracy

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that if the parliament and government are formed through the people’s vote, the country’s independence and sovereignty will be firmly upheld.

He made these remarks while speaking virtually from London as the chief guest at a discussion marking the founding anniversary of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at the National Press Club on Friday.

Tarique said: “If a government and parliament based on people’s vote and accountability are established, the independence and sovereignty of the country will be strengthened. Once people and political parties become accustomed to the process of forming and changing governments through democratic practices, no one will be able to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state.”

Demanding a swift declaration of an election roadmap, he added: “If political parties are disregarded and the people’s mandate is ignored in the name of depoliticization, democracy will be put at risk. I urge the interim government: announce a specific and clear roadmap for the national election.

"Political parties must be given the opportunity to face the people’s judgment. This responsibility lies with the current interim government.”

Referring to two pivotal moments in Bangladesh’s history, Tarique said: “The two most significant achievements in Bangladesh’s 54-year history are the independence of 1971 and the defense of national sovereignty in 2024. The political message of 1971 and 2024, written in the blood of countless freedom-loving martyrs, is that Bangladesh did not abandon Rawalpindi in 1971 to become subservient to Delhi.”

He continued: “The independence of 1971 and the anti-fascist movement of 2024 are two historic milestones. The struggles of November 7, 1975, the anti-autocracy movement of 1990, and the anti-fascist movement of 2024 are all part of the continuous fight for freedom and democracy.”

Highlighting the importance of building a democratic state, he said: “The martyrs dreamed of a democratic and sovereign Bangladesh, free from foreign domination, where the people’s political and economic empowerment would be ensured. Mere commemoration is not enough—fulfilling their dreams is the true responsibility of political leaders.

"Pro-democracy parties may differ in ideology, but they must stand united for the nation’s interest. Those who turned the state into a client regime by violating the Constitution must be held legally accountable.”

The BNP leader warned: “Without ensuring the political and economic empowerment of citizens, no reform will be sustainable. True accountability can only be ensured through direct elections where the people elect their representatives. This is the foundation of a sustainable democracy.”