NCP to rally in Dhaka demanding Awami League ban, mass killing trial

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold a protest rally on Friday, demanding the trial of the Awami League for mass killings during the July uprising and a ban on the party’s political activities.

The rally will take place at 3pm in front of the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The Dhaka metropolitan chapter of the NCP will organize the event, where central leaders of the party are expected to speak.

In a video message, NCP Convener Nahid Islam called on Dhaka residents to join the protest rally.

Since April 1, NCP activists have held torch processions in various areas across the capital, calling for the trial of the Awami League.

In recent days, central leaders have also conducted public outreach campaigns, distributing leaflets to pedestrians and shopkeepers.