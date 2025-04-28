Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP associate bodies to hold seminars, rallies in all divisions

The programs will begin on May 9 and end on May 28

Jatiotabadi Jubodal President Monayem Munna announces a series of youth-focused seminars and rallies, organized jointly by Jatiotabadi Jubodal, Swechhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal, at a press conference at BNPs Nayapaltan central office on Monday, April 28, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 06:46 PM

Three BNP associate bodies – Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal – will hold four seminars and four rallies involving the youths of all divisions, with the aim of empowering them to help build a just state structure.

On behalf of the three organizations, Jubo Dal President Monayem Munna made the announcement at a press conference at the BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Monday.

He said their programs will begin on May 9 and end on May 28.

“Under an unprecedented directive from BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman for public engagement, Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal have jointly adopted coordinated and dynamic programs, dividing the country’s divisions into four larger divisions,” Munna said.

He said their goal is to empower the youth, enable their participation in state policymaking, encourage creativity and create a realistic model for universal development at the grassroots level.

The Jubo Dal president said they plan to organize two-day programs in each division — a seminar on the first day, followed by a mass rally on the second day.

He said the seminars will focus on youth perspectives regarding employment, industrial development, education, healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection, and political rights — all with the goal of shaping a modern, humane, and inclusive Bangladesh.

Munna said the rallies, titled “Youth Assembly for Political Rights,” will be arranged to visibly demonstrate the youth’s resolve, unity, and demand for democratic governance.

According to their planned schedule, a seminar on employment and industrial diversification will be held on May 9, followed by a rally on political rights on May 10 in Chittagong.

In Khulna, a seminar on education, healthcare, and fundamental rights will be held on May 16, followed by a rally on political rights on May 17. Youth from Khulna and Barisal divisions will take part in the programs.

A seminar on agricultural development, environmental issues, and civic problems will be held in Bogra on May 23, involving youth from Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, followed by a rally on political rights the next day.

Finally, in Dhaka, a seminar on youth political thought and economic emancipation will be held on May 27, involving youth from Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, with a rally on political rights on May 28.

Munna said they are aiming to engage youth not just as voters, but as future policymakers and architects of a just, democratic society.

“This movement is about lighting a path of hope in the lives of millions of young people,” he said.

The Jubo Dal president said their fresh initiative is not just a political program, but rather a bridge for dialogue with a new generation, laying the foundation for a just, inclusive, and people-based participatory governance model.

Through these programs, he said, public opinions and thoughts will be gathered, based on which they will refine their political and social policies to make them more people-oriented and in line with the needs of the population.

“Through the active participation and sincerity of the youth, we will try to keep our policymaking process more people-oriented and accountable to the people, InshaAllah,” Munna said.

Topics:

BNPTarique RahmanJubo dalChhatra Dal
Read More

Case against Iresh, Hasina: Plaintiff, witness statements highlight gaps

NCP warns of movement to remove two advisers if Awami League is not banned

Fakhrul voices concern over govt plan for Rakhine aid corridor

Khasru: People shed blood for democracy, not for any superhuman figure

Chhatra Dal issues 72hr ultimatum to arrest 4 accused in Parvez murder case

Elected govt stronger than unelected one, says BNP's Tuku

Latest News

Asif rejects pressure on PSC claim, slams news report as false

India and Pakistan: A history of armed conflict

10 witnesses testify before court in Magura rape, murder case

Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

Yunus calls for police neutrality during polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x