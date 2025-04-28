BNP associate bodies to hold seminars, rallies in all divisions

Three BNP associate bodies – Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal – will hold four seminars and four rallies involving the youths of all divisions, with the aim of empowering them to help build a just state structure.

On behalf of the three organizations, Jubo Dal President Monayem Munna made the announcement at a press conference at the BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Monday.

He said their programs will begin on May 9 and end on May 28.

“Under an unprecedented directive from BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman for public engagement, Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal have jointly adopted coordinated and dynamic programs, dividing the country’s divisions into four larger divisions,” Munna said.

He said their goal is to empower the youth, enable their participation in state policymaking, encourage creativity and create a realistic model for universal development at the grassroots level.

The Jubo Dal president said they plan to organize two-day programs in each division — a seminar on the first day, followed by a mass rally on the second day.

He said the seminars will focus on youth perspectives regarding employment, industrial development, education, healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection, and political rights — all with the goal of shaping a modern, humane, and inclusive Bangladesh.

Munna said the rallies, titled “Youth Assembly for Political Rights,” will be arranged to visibly demonstrate the youth’s resolve, unity, and demand for democratic governance.

According to their planned schedule, a seminar on employment and industrial diversification will be held on May 9, followed by a rally on political rights on May 10 in Chittagong.

In Khulna, a seminar on education, healthcare, and fundamental rights will be held on May 16, followed by a rally on political rights on May 17. Youth from Khulna and Barisal divisions will take part in the programs.

A seminar on agricultural development, environmental issues, and civic problems will be held in Bogra on May 23, involving youth from Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, followed by a rally on political rights the next day.

Finally, in Dhaka, a seminar on youth political thought and economic emancipation will be held on May 27, involving youth from Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, with a rally on political rights on May 28.

Munna said they are aiming to engage youth not just as voters, but as future policymakers and architects of a just, democratic society.

“This movement is about lighting a path of hope in the lives of millions of young people,” he said.

The Jubo Dal president said their fresh initiative is not just a political program, but rather a bridge for dialogue with a new generation, laying the foundation for a just, inclusive, and people-based participatory governance model.

Through these programs, he said, public opinions and thoughts will be gathered, based on which they will refine their political and social policies to make them more people-oriented and in line with the needs of the population.

“Through the active participation and sincerity of the youth, we will try to keep our policymaking process more people-oriented and accountable to the people, InshaAllah,” Munna said.