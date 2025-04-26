Asif Mahmud yet to decide which political party to join

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the current interim government’s Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Youth and Sports, has not yet decided which political party he will join in the future.

Speaking at a press conference after visiting different centres for the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation’s (PDBF) recruitment test in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Saturday, he addressed questions regarding his political future.

The former leader of the now-defunct student organization Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti, who played a key role in the 2024 uprising, said that he would join a political party at a time of his choosing, should he resign from his advisory position.

Following the uprising, many of the leaders of his former organization are now in leadership positions in the NCP.

Asif Mahmud said: “After leading the July uprising, there is certainly a public expectation for us to work for the country in the long term.”

He added: “However, it’s not the right time to decide which political party I’ll join, or even when I’ll do so. There’s no reason to assume that I will necessarily join a new political party.”

He further said: “A new political party has emerged, and as a young generation member, I have an interest in it.”

“However, when I decide to get involved in politics, I will choose the best option for me, which could be any political party. It doesn’t have to be a new one,” Asif added.