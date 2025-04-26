New political party ‘Bangladesh Natundhara Janatar Party’ launched

Several new political parties have emerged in Bangladesh recently. On Friday, a new political party called Janata Party Bangladesh, led by film actor Ilias Kanchan, was launched. Just a day later, another party named Bangladesh Natundhara Janatar Party was formally introduced.

The announcement was made at an event held at the Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad building on Topkhana Road in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

At the event, Muhammad Abdul Ahad Noor, the convenor of the new party, read out the declaration. ATM Momtazul Karim, the chair of the launch event and the patron of Bangladesh Natundhara Janatar Party, announced a 37-member central convening committee.

The patrons of the convening committee include ATM Momtazul Karim, AK Shamsul Haque, Mufti Mohiuddin, Mufti Abdul Halim, Enam Zainal Abedin, M Habibullah, Faruk Alam, GM Mostafa Milon, Monowar Hossain Babul, Khodadad Khan, Shahidul Islam, Jahangir, and Firoz Alam Md Hasan Ali.

Muhammad Abdul Ahad Noor has been made the convenor of the party, while Mizanur Rahman Swapon has been named the senior joint convenor. Joint convenors include Humayun Kabir, Osman Gani Khokon, Rezaul Haque Reza, and Gias Uddin Shahin. Mamunur Rashid Mamun has been appointed as the member secretary. Isharul Hossain has been named the senior joint member secretary, while Molla Zamil Uddin and Saleh Ahmed will serve as joint member secretaries.

Members of the central convening committee include Monir Hossain Monir, Md Nizamuddin Bhuiyan, Shah Md Motahar Uddin Tapon, Kazi Sarowar Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Mosharraf Hossain Dulal, Sarwar Hossain Jahan, Salauddin Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed, Tajrian Alam, Shafiqul Islam, and Shamim Mia.

It was informed during the event that the number of positions within the party may be expanded through further discussions at the party forum. Additionally, initiatives will be taken to form national committees, national executive committees, highest councils, and committees across Dhaka city, districts, upazilas, city corporations, municipalities, unions, and villages through council sessions in the future.

Among the attendees at the launch event were Yasir Akhtar, chair of the Bangladesh Nagorik Andolon Party; MR Karim, chair of the Applied Democratic Party; AR Khan, chair of the Federal Democratic Party; Mawlana Shawkat Amin, senior vice-chair of the Islami Oikya Jote; Abu Ahad Al Mamun, chair of the Bangladesh Janata Front; Abul Kashem Majumdar, chair of the Bangladesh Justice Party; Mostak Ahmed, chair of the NAP-Bhasani Parishad; Delowar Hossain, chair of the Bangladesh Justice and Development Party; and Mirza Azam, chair of the Bangladesh Swadhin Party.