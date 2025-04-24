BNP's Farroque urges govt to announce election roadmap before December

BNP chairperson’s adviser Zainul Abedin Farroque has called on the government to announce a roadmap to the national election before December.

Speaking at a discussion titled “A Stable Country Requires an Immediate National Election,” organized by the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Council (BCRC) at the National Press Club on Thursday, he emphasized that the people demand a timely and credible election.

Farroque urged the government to direct the Election Commission to begin preparations immediately.

“Now the people's demand and expectation is—provide an election roadmap before December. Ask the Election Commission to begin preparations for the election. We are hopeful for a fair election under your administration,” he said.

He referenced the support extended to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, saying: “Whenever anyone goes to Dr Yunus, he says, ‘I get the courage when I meet with you all.’ We are giving you that same respect and courage. If you do not match this courage with bravery and instead delay the election, then the responsibility will fall on you.”

He further said: “First, hold the election and let a stable government sit in parliament. That government will carry out the main responsibilities: what reforms will be made and what will not. Undertake such reforms now that I can vote for the candidate of my choice. That is what we want. That is what Tarique Rahman wants.”

Addressing fears surrounding political instability, Farroque recalled past concerns.

“I was scared, thinking what might happen from the 6th (August 6). I had gone back to my electoral area. But Tarique Rahman did not allow a hand to be raised against even one Awami League activist. The leader said that there will be a change of government, they will be brought under the law, and justice will be served."

He added: “Look across the country, has even a single Awami League activist been killed by the BNP? There is a conspiracy underway to prevent Tarique Rahman’s leadership from being brought back to the country. To thwart this conspiracy, a stable election is necessary. A government of public representatives is necessary.”

He also warned against attempts to create new political parties using state intelligence agencies. “Now, if someone tries to form a new party using the DGFI, NSI, the disgrace of 1/11 (January 11, 2007 political changeover) will also fall on your shoulders. The more new parties that emerge, the more people will think it is your doing. To those who oppose elections, I request you: do not oppose anymore.”