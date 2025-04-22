Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NCP holds protest in Tejgaon, demands Awami League ban

Awami League behind 2008 Pilkhana massacre, 2013 Shapla Chattar killings, and killing of over 2,000 students in July, NCP leaders say

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 09:48 PM

Leaders and activists of the greater Tejgaon and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar zones of the National Citizen Party (NCP) staged a protest rally in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Tuesday, demanding the trial of the Awami League, a ban on its political activities, constitutional reforms, and an election to form a constituent assembly.

The NCP held a procession at the Khamarbari intersection in Tejgaon around 5pm. Central leaders of the party addressed the rally.

Speaking at the protest, NCP Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib said: “Whenever the issue of banning the Awami League arises, some members of civil society argue against it. However, the Awami League continues to push the agenda of a neighbouring state. The party was behind the 2008 Pilkhana massacre, the 2013 Shapla Chattar killings, and the killing of over 2,000 students in July 2024. The Awami League’s history is a history of killings. It must be banned.”

He added: “The chief adviser and law adviser must raise the issue of banning the Awami League in their statements. Otherwise, they must be held accountable.”

NCP Joint Member Secretary Rifat Rashid said: “The current government has failed. Instead of implementing reforms, it is granting bail to Awami League leaders and sending them to India. Their primary responsibility was to ban the Awami League, but they have failed to do so. They have even kept the president in office.”

Another Joint Member Secretary Mushfiq Us Salehin, said: “The terrorist Awami League must not be allowed to return to the country. It is not a political party but a mafia group. We must remain vigilant so they cannot return to power through another platform.”

Calling on the government, Mushfiq said: “Everyone must work together to rid the country of terrorism and mafia influence. There is still time. Wake up and ban the Awami League.”

NCP’s Joint Member Secretary Zainal Abedin Shishir said: “There is no party called the Awami League anymore. It has turned into the Modi League.”

Topics:

Awami LeagueNational Citizen Party
Read More

NCP demands visible progress on Awami League prosecution

NCP’s Tanvir served show-cause notice, relieved of duties

25 Awami League men held in Khulna over processions

Inu threatens policemen on court premises

NCP slams EC, urges election preparations after Consensus Commission report

NCP to hold talks with political parties on reform plans

Latest News

SpaceX technical launch in Bangladesh by May, VP tells Yunus

Australia mourns giant of cricket Keith Stackpole

4 indicted in Magura girl rape, murder case

Charred bodies recovered as Israeli strikes kill 17 in Gaza

Arrest warrant issued for Meher Afroz Shaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x