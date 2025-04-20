Nur demands resignation of two young advisers, election in December

Nurul Haque Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, has demanded the resignation of two young advisers in the interim government, referring to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam, also stressing the need for holding the national election by December.

He voiced the demand on Sunday, following a meeting with the BNP's liaison committee in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Nur said: “There are two student advisers in this government. If they do not resign voluntarily, the Gono Odhikar Parishad will launch a movement.”

The Gono Odhikar Parishad president added: “The national election must be held by December.”

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, and Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan, among others, were present at the meeting.