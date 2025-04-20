Jamaat opposes foreign control of New Mooring Container Terminal

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has urged the government not to allow the authorities concerned to hand over the the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at the Chittagong Port to any foreign company.

Shahjahan Chowdhury, ameer of the Chittagong Metropolitan unit of Jamaat-e-Islami, made the demand while speaking at a press conference held at Chittagong Press Club on Sunday.

Jamaat also demanded that NCT operate under the port authority’s own management.

The Jamaat ameer said: "Chittagong port is the driving force of the national economy. It handles 92% of the country’s import and export activities."

"NCT is currently the top revenue-generating terminal of the port. Handing over such a self-sufficient terminal to foreign hands would be a direct blow to the national economy," he added.

When briefing, the Jamaat leader said the NCT built at a cost of around Tk2,000 crore earned Tk1,367 crore in revenue income in the last fiscal year.

It handles 55% of the port’s total cargo and the livelihoods of around 5,000 workers and staff depends on this terminal.

Jamaat also alleged that former economic adviser to the Sheikh Hasina-led government Salman F Rahman, played an active role in the move to transfer NCT operations to foreign companies, prioritizing the financial interests of the Sheikh family over national interest.

He also claimed that this move is a repetition of the conspiracy that saw the Patenga Container Terminal handed over to a foreign firm, despite NCT being a profitable, technologically advanced and efficient terminal that can be operated without any new investment.

Clarifying their opinion, the Jamaat leader said that they are not against foreign investment, but such investment should be directed towards new projects and greenfield developments—such as economic zones and the Bay Terminal area.

Principal Nurul Amin, secretary of the city unit Jamaat-e-Islami along with several other leaders, were present at the press conference.