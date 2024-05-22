Fakhrul: US sanction on former army chief shameful for nation

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that US sanction on former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed is a matter of very shame for Bangladesh.

He said that US imposed sanction on former army chief because of the government.

The BNP leader made this comment in response to questions from journalists at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding Aziz, he also said: “Who is responsible for this? This (sanction) has been imposed for this government, this ruling group... This happened because they tried to use the army unfairly. As we said earlier, this ruling group, this government is responsible for this. They have used them for various purposes.”

"That's why there is no option but to oust them (the government) and establish a people's government... this is the only way," said the BNP secretary general.

He said: “The Aziz Ahmed’s has been mentioned today in many places, in local media, and international media also. But the government did not take action, Not only that, but still saying that it is political talk.

“To destroy a country’s image, to snatch honour of a country like this.. no one has that right.”

“Army is our most reliable place, an institution. The people of this country will never accept that the army is degraded because of the government,” said the BNP leader.

Mirza Fakhrul said: "We saw that they (the government) did not learn any lesson from the sanctions on RAB officials.”

Complaining, he said: "Today this government is trying to turn (Bangladesh) into a failed state. Today, the position Bangladesh has reached in the international democracy index... the position it has reached in terms of corruption is very shameful, sad... the country's head is bowed down.”

Regarding the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim (Anar) in India, Fakhrul questioned the capability of Bangladesh government.

Mirza Fakhrul said: “Do you still see any capability of this government - in establishing the rule of law, in establishing the rights of citizens? Not an ordinary citizen of Bangladesh, one of their so-called parliamentarians went missing abroad… they couldn't give any news about him. The government of Bangladesh could not, nor could their friend India. So what do we think?”

The BNP leader condemned the attack on former parliament member Golam Maula Roni's car on Dhaka University road and the terrorist attack by Chhatra League on former Chhatra Dal president Kazi Rownukul Islam Srabon at Segunbagicha.