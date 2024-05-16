Thursday, May 16, 2024

Fakhrul sees no noteworthy change in US position

  • 'US has been maintaining relations with the current Awami League government as per diplomatic norms'
  • 'A country has to maintain ties with the governments of other countries'

 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a milad and doa mahfil program at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Photo: BNP Media Cell/Facebook
Update : 16 May 2024, 12:55 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said their party believes the United States maintains the same position as before regarding the issue of free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

"Basically, what we have seen is that they (US) have consistently spoken in favour of a free, fair, and impartial election and they still continue it," he told reporters in response to a question on US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s visit to Bangladesh.

The BNP leader also said the US has been maintaining relations with the current Awami League government as per diplomatic norms.

"A country has to maintain ties with the governments of other countries, even with a military regime. In view of the current situation of Bangladesh, they (US) are doing what they think is necessary for their country. But they are not doing it against the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Referring to the Human Rights Report on Bangladesh released by the US in April, Fakhrul said it contained much more criticism than what Bangladeshi media reported. “It has proved that they are not a bit pleased with the current situation of Bangladesh."

He alleged that the current government has destroyed all the institutions in the country by establishing one-party rule. “The ruling party and government are deceiving the people all the time by lying and providing false information and data.”

The BNP leader said the government is trying to obstruct the factual information as it imposed restrictions on journalists from entering the Bangladesh Bank. 

"It's the same everywhere. It means they are clinging to power by completely depending on lies and they want to continue it based on lies. It is not possible to sustain relying on lies,” he observed

Fakhrul mentioned they have continued talks with opposition political parties to work out the strategy of their simultaneous movement.

A group of leaders from Gonoforum and the National People’s Party had a meeting with the liaison committee of BNP, led by Fakhrul, at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Mirza FakhrulUnited States (US)
