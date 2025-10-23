US citizen travels to Natore to meet Bangladeshi friend

Drawn by a friendship formed on social media, an American citizen, Terry Parson, has travelled from the United States to meet his Bangladeshi friend, Setu Molla, a mason from Chor Balsha village in Gurudaspur upazila of Natore.

Terry Parson, a businessman from the state of Georgia, arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Tuesday morning, where Setu welcomed him and brought him to his village home.

Setu, who also drives a van for a living, spends his free time making videos for his Facebook page. About 25 days ago, Terry liked one of his videos, sparking a conversation that quickly turned into a friendship. What began as an online connection has now turned into a real-life bond.

Setu said: “I make videos during my free time. Terry liked one of them and contacted me. We talked for about 20–25 days. He accepted me as his brother, and when I invited him to Bangladesh, he agreed to come.”

Taking a 15-day holiday, Terry brought with him gold chains, toys for children, and other gifts. He has already become quite popular among villagers and children. He especially enjoys Bangladeshi food, particularly chicken dishes and tea. Setu has been showing his friend around the village in his battery-run rickshaw.

Terry said: “I’ve realized how kind and genuine people can be. Life in America is luxurious and expensive, but here people live simply — and that’s beautiful. Bangladesh is a wonderful country. I’ll return in six months and tell my friends to visit too.”

Terry plans to stay another 11 days, exploring rural life and the simplicity of the Bangladeshi people — a friendship that now stands as a heartfelt bridge between two nations.