Bangladesh seeks further US tariff reductions

Bangladesh has urged the United States to consider further tariff reductions, as part of its commitment to narrowing the trade imbalance between the two countries, during a series of high-level meetings in Washington on Friday.

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser and Chief Adviser’s High Representative on Rohingya Affairs, Dr Khalilur Rahman, held discussions with senior US officials, accompanied by the newly appointed Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Tareq Md Ariful Islam.

In a meeting with US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, Khalilur reviewed follow-up steps on recently concluded tariff discussions and emphasized Bangladesh’s efforts to reduce the trade gap. Lynch assured that the issue would be fully considered once the tariff agreement comes into effect.

During a separate meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, she reaffirmed Washington’s strong support for the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus and the interim government’s initiatives ahead of the February elections.

Regional political and security issues were also discussed, with Hooker expressing support for Bangladesh’s efforts to address the Rohingya crisis.

Khalilur conveyed Bangladesh’s gratitude to the US for announcing $60 million in assistance for the Rohingya population at the recent UN international conference.

In additional meetings with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Nicole Chulick and Deputy Assistant Secretary Andrew Herrup, Khalilur discussed a wide range of bilateral issues in detail.