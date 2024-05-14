Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Gayeshwar: UP polls outshine January 7 election in terms of voter turnout

  • ‘Govt abandoned spirit of democracy by destroying electoral process’
  • Warned that AL govt would collapse once foreign support ceases
File image of BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 May 2024, 08:50 PM

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Tuesday said that the first phase of upazila elections outshined the 12th parliamentary election in terms of the presence of voters.

Speaking at a memorial meeting, he also compared the current government to "a potted flower plant”, accusing it of being guided by foreign influence in governing Bangladesh.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, observed that the lack of confidence prevents people from participating in the voting process.

“Why do only Awami League supporters go to the polling stations? People don't believe that they will be able to cast their votes going to the polling centres. Even those supporting the Awami League lack this confidence which is why they abstain from voting," he added.

The BNP leader said the government has abandoned the essence and spirit of democracy by destroying the electoral process. “You (AL) will have to face the consequences," he cautioned.

The Sammalita Jubo Forum organized the event at the Jatiya Press Club in memory of former BNP lawmaker Nasiruddin Ahmed Pintu, marking his ninth death anniversary.

Gayeshwar slammed the Awami League government for neglecting democracy and the rights of people, alleging its dependency on another nation for governance.

"Those reliant on another country, whose source of power emanates from abroad rather than the people's vote, are akin to a flowering tree planted in a tub... Should there be a water shortage, the tree will wither," he said.

The BNP leader warned that the Awami League government would collapse once the foreign support ceases.

“Those who rule the country relying on foreign support may remain in power, but they don't hold a place in the hearts of people, who disdain them and hate them,” he added.

Topics:

BNPUpazila parishad pollsGayeshwar Chandra Roy
