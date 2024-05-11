Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Hanif: What is the reason behind BNP’s movement?

  • BNP does not even join elections
  • Change in government is only legitimate through elections
Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 06:27 PM

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has questioned the BNP’s rationale behind waging anti-government movements as they do not even join national elections to serve the people.

He said: “Local elections can impact the fate of local communities, while national elections determine the government's fate. However, you (BNP) do not even join the elections. Then, what is the reason for your movement? What movement do you want?”

He was speaking at the Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League's Peace and Development rally in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area on Saturday.

Hanif said that a change in government is only legitimate through elections.

“Another is the undemocratic approach. People will never give opportunity to form government by illegal means. People of the country will thwart all any undemocratic plots in the future,” he added.

Criticizing the BNP, the senior Awami League leader said: 'Yesterday, they held a mother's rally on the occasion of Mother's Day. But in the last 15 years, they have burned to get to power.”

 

Topics:

Awami LeagueMahbubul Alam Hanif
Read More

Awami League peace and development rally on Saturday

Minister: Bangladesh ahead of India in all indicators

Awami League to invite BNP to attend its platinum jubilee celebration

Quader: BNP itself falls under pressure while putting stress on govt

Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board to meet Saturday

Quader: Awami League’s main goal is to work for welfare of toiling people

Latest News

Road crashes claim 11 lives in 7 districts

How to check SSC exam results

PGCB commissions 3 new power lines

Wild elephant attack victims form human chain, demand compensation

DB Chief: Found a list of fake certificates bought in exchange for money

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x