Hanif: What is the reason behind BNP’s movement?

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has questioned the BNP’s rationale behind waging anti-government movements as they do not even join national elections to serve the people.

He said: “Local elections can impact the fate of local communities, while national elections determine the government's fate. However, you (BNP) do not even join the elections. Then, what is the reason for your movement? What movement do you want?”

He was speaking at the Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League's Peace and Development rally in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area on Saturday.

Hanif said that a change in government is only legitimate through elections.

“Another is the undemocratic approach. People will never give opportunity to form government by illegal means. People of the country will thwart all any undemocratic plots in the future,” he added.

Criticizing the BNP, the senior Awami League leader said: 'Yesterday, they held a mother's rally on the occasion of Mother's Day. But in the last 15 years, they have burned to get to power.”