A peace and development rally of Awami League will be held in front of Aarong in city’s Mohammadpur area at 3:30pm on Saturday.



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday informed this at a joint meeting at party central office in city’s Bangabandhu Avenue.



He said Awami League does not hold counter program.

The party will arrange a peace and development rally, he added.



He urged party leaders and activists to join the rally.