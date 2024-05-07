Saiful Haque: Upazila elections just waste of money, time

Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, has said that the upazila elections are unnecessary as it is just a waste of money and time.

The upcoming upazila election is only a way to ensure the occupation of rich and black-money owners of the ruling party, he said.

Saiful Haque said: “This election has nothing to do with the responsible, accountable, transparent and democratic local government system.”

Saiful Haque said these things in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.

In the statement, he said: "This election has culminated in the establishment of the dominance of the rich and influential of the ruling party, like Char occupation in the upazila.”

He called upon the election commission and all concerned to stop these exercises of wasting state money in the name of upazila elections.