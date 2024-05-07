Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Saiful Haque: Upazila elections just waste of money, time

  • 'This election has nothing to do with responsible, accountable, transparent and democratic local government system'
  • Called upon election commission and all concerned to stop these exercises 
File image of Saiful Haque. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2024, 06:32 PM

Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, has said that the upazila elections are unnecessary as it is just a waste of money and time.

The upcoming upazila election is only a way to ensure the occupation of rich and black-money owners of the ruling party, he said.

Saiful Haque said: “This election has nothing to do with the responsible, accountable, transparent and democratic local government system.”

Saiful Haque said these things in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.

In the statement, he said: "This election has culminated in the establishment of the dominance of the rich and influential of the ruling party, like Char occupation in the upazila.”

He called upon the election commission and all concerned to stop these exercises of wasting state money in the name of upazila elections.

Topics:

Election CommissionUpazila Election
Read More

Upazila polls: 5 presiding officers arrested after secret meeting in Sirajganj

Nangalkot upazila polls suspended following legal dispute

Quader clarifies Awami League policy on minister-MP relatives in local polls

EC Rashida: Upazila election must be held in a free and fair manner

Two shot, 7 injured in Pabna clash ahead of Upazila polls

Third phase of upazila polls: 1,588 aspirants submit nomination papers

Latest News

Titu: Govt working to ensure supply of essential commodities at affordable prices

Rain arrives to completely douse Sundarbans fire at last

Upazila polls: BNP urges voters not to go to centres

PM: Strong leadership needed for a more resilient world against pandemics

Upazila polls: 418 platoons BGB deployed across Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x