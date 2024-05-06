Awami League to invite BNP to attend its platinum jubilee celebration

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that the ruling party will invite the BNP and other opposition political parties to attend their upcoming platinum jubilee celebration on June 23.

He made these remarks while replying at a press briefing at the Awami League president’s Dhanmondi office on Monday afternoon.

Awami League, one of the oldest political parties of this sub-continent, is going to celebrate its 75th founding anniversary with detailed programs.

A meeting of Awami League’s Central Working Committee Secretariat bodies was held to mark the celebration preparation at the party office before the briefing.

Senior Awami League leaders including Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Ahmed Hossain, Asim Kumar Ukil, Abdus Sobhan Golap, Aminul Islam Amin, Engineer Sabur Ahmed and the top leaders of Awami League associate bodies were present at the meeting.

On May 17, to mark the homecoming day of Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the premier will meet with the leaders and activists of the party at the Ganabhaban compound, revealed Quader.

“Awami League will celebrate its platinum jubilee with a three-day program up to the grassroots level of the country. This time, Awami League chose the theme of ‘Green World’ to celebrate its founding anniversary and the programs will be set accordingly,” said Quader.

Responding to a question, Quader said: “Previously, we have invited BNP to our celebration programs. This time we will invite BNP and other political parties as well.”